Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM) Trading Down 6.4% – Here’s What Happened

Tertiary Minerals plc (LON:TYM – Get Free Report) fell 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). 22,229,305 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 25,965,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).

Tertiary Minerals Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of -0.50.

About Tertiary Minerals

Tertiary Minerals plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. It explores for base and precious metal, copper, gold, and silver deposits in Zambia and in Nevada. Tertiary Minerals plc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom.

