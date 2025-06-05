Tern (LON:TERN) Shares Down 1.3% – Here’s What Happened

Tern Plc (LON:TERN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.90 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 1.95 ($0.03). 2,588,646 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 3,300,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.98 ($0.03).

Tern Trading Down 11.1%

The firm has a market capitalization of £9.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.40.

Get Tern alerts:

About Tern

(Get Free Report)

Tern backs companies with proven technology, based in the UK but with global ambition.

Our management team has a strong track record of unlocking opportunities in the USA for UK companies.

We look for well-motivated teams who are building innovative high growth businesses, with revenue and IP, and which are harnessing software to create or disrupt markets.

We predominantly support software companies which develop commercial IoT security, enablement and analytics solutions for the healthcare and industrial sectors, where safety and regulatory compliance are important market requirements.

Unlike many of our peers, we select to work with only a handful of companies in a given period.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.