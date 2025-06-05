Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $5.36 and last traded at $5.34, with a volume of 667254 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.1703 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This is an increase from Telefónica’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.16. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio is currently -63.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TEF shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Telefónica Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.92 and its 200-day moving average is $4.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.06 billion. Telefónica had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 10.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Telefónica by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Telefónica in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Prospect Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Telefónica in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Carrera Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Telefónica in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Telefónica by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 11,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Telefónica

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

See Also

