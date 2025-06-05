Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$43.23 and traded as low as C$40.72. Tecsys shares last traded at C$40.83, with a volume of 6,589 shares traded.

TCS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Tecsys from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Cormark upgraded Tecsys from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.

The stock has a market cap of C$602.00 million, a P/E ratio of 234.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$41.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$43.23.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

