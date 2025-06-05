Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ TARS opened at $42.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $20.08 and a twelve month high of $57.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.87.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $78.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.50 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.86% and a negative net margin of 103.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Bryan Wahl sold 3,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $154,539.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 51,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,591,288.32. The trade was a 5.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dianne C. Whitfield sold 2,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $107,161.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,263.79. This trade represents a 4.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,542 shares of company stock worth $1,581,173. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TARS. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 71,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

