Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) Shares Sold by Wealth Management Partners LLC

Wealth Management Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Summit Therapeutics accounts for about 0.9% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Summit Therapeutics were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMT. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. 4.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Summit Therapeutics from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Summit Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Summit Redstone set a $35.00 price target on Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised Summit Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Summit Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

Shares of SMMT stock opened at $19.56 on Thursday. Summit Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $36.91. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of -69.85 and a beta of -0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.38 and a 200-day moving average of $20.84.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts predict that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company’s lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

