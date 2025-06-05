Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTUF) Short Interest Down 18.9% in May

Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 228,100 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the April 30th total of 281,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,281.0 days.

Sumitomo Rubber Industries Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SMTUF opened at $10.25 on Thursday. Sumitomo Rubber Industries has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average of $10.25.

About Sumitomo Rubber Industries

Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers tires, sports, and industrial and other products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It manufactures and sells a range of tires for various vehicles, such as passenger cars, trucks, buses, motorcycles, construction vehicles, agricultural vehicles, and race and rally cars, as well as for industrial vehicles under the Dunlop and Falken brands.

