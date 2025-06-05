Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTUF) Short Interest Down 18.9% in May

Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 228,100 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the April 30th total of 281,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,281.0 days.
Sumitomo Rubber Industries Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SMTUF opened at $10.25 on Thursday. Sumitomo Rubber Industries has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average of $10.25.
About Sumitomo Rubber Industries
