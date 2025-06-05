Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:EOCT)

Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:EOCT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 418,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at $424,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period.

Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EOCT opened at $27.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.70 million, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.44. Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.49.

About Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October (EOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

