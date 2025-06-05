Substratum Trading 34% Lower This Week (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115,062.32 and $28.38 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded 34% lower against the US dollar. One Substratum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00003084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00017937 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00005058 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023286 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.