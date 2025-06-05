Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 24.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,842 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Stryker comprises approximately 0.7% of Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,698,828 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,773,213,000 after buying an additional 252,188 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,109,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,000,056,000 after buying an additional 54,693 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,034,844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,892,946,000 after buying an additional 727,850 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,073,562 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,539,033,000 after buying an additional 168,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $1,710,744,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $418.00 to $443.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $422.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.30.

Stryker stock opened at $382.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $146.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.34, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $369.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $376.11. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $314.93 and a 52 week high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total value of $75,392,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,417,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

