Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Raises Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 53,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. ACT Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the first quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 13,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 36.3% in the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 11,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of XOM stock opened at $102.33 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The stock has a market cap of $441.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.42.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

