Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Has $3.69 Million Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lessened its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,504 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

CTVA stock opened at $71.46 on Thursday. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.40, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.94.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. Corteva had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 41.46%.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Corteva from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, May 9th. BNP Paribas raised Corteva to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Argus raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

