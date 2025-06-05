Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. cut its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,074,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,401,000 after buying an additional 4,127,306 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,488,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,779 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,360,191,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,296,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,748,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509,311 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. William Blair set a $84.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.95.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $130.01 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.23 and a 1-year high of $135.28. The stock has a market cap of $306.81 billion, a PE ratio of 684.30, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.31.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $106,625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,497.60. The trade was a 99.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,983,793.75. This trade represents a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,894,925 shares of company stock valued at $369,820,528. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

