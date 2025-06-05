Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Boosts Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3,828.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 140.8% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of WEC opened at $105.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.60. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.47 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.58.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a $0.8975 dividend. This represents a $3.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 2,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $232,244.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,470.22. This trade represents a 44.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Scotiabank set a $115.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.13.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

