Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Acquires 4,442 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 508,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Gould Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $23.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.02 and a 200-day moving average of $25.02. The company has a market cap of $133.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $31.54.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

