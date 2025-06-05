Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Position Decreased by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,690 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital & Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 12,039 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 176,722 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $16,126,000 after purchasing an additional 81,952 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 11,185 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Starbucks by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 13,237 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 224.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 791,931 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $72,264,000 after purchasing an additional 547,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Baird R W lowered Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Argus raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.92.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $88.11 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.35. The firm has a market cap of $100.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $117.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. The business had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 88.41%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

