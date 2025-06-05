ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Takes $46,000 Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 26,756.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,197,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174,281 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $374,557,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,323,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,081,000 after buying an additional 1,170,093 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $208,737,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $158,702,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $217.68 on Thursday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $165.72 and a 1 year high of $222.64. The stock has a market cap of $49.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.48.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.3176 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.