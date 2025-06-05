ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 501 Shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Free Report) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares CMBS ETF were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMBS. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 31,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 1,491.6% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 181,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,590,000 after buying an additional 170,561 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter.

iShares CMBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of CMBS stock opened at $48.27 on Thursday. iShares CMBS ETF has a 52-week low of $46.09 and a 52-week high of $49.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.75.

iShares CMBS ETF Profile

The iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. CMBS (ERISA Only) index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBSs) with an expected life of at least one year. CMBS was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

