ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Makes New $38,000 Investment in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFX. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Equifax by 1,920.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 101 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 505.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Equifax by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EFX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BNP Paribas lowered Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.44.

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 22,160 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $5,686,477.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,539,980.95. The trade was a 13.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.10, for a total value of $518,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,887,101.60. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $267.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of 55.32, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.68. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.98 and a twelve month high of $309.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.66.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Equifax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

