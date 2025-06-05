ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Lowers Position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. reduced its position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 78.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 485 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INDB. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 687.2% during the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 948,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,868,000 after buying an additional 827,793 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $28,810,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 302.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 162,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,412,000 after buying an additional 121,906 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 681.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 101,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,511,000 after buying an additional 88,448 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 188,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,092,000 after purchasing an additional 69,753 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Independent Bank from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Independent Bank from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Independent Bank Stock Down 0.6%

NASDAQ INDB opened at $61.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.82. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52 week low of $45.11 and a 52 week high of $77.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $178.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.03 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 6.57%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Independent Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.15%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

