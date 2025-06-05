ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $215,000 Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,075,393,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,680,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,979,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,384,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,452 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,150,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,264,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,933,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $149.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Hsbc Global Res lowered United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $98.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $133.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, HSBC downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.26.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of UPS stock opened at $98.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.55 and a 1-year high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.81 and a 200 day moving average of $114.49.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.63%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.