ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Cuts Holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,767 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 282.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 142.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,291 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 805.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2,259.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,265 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,869 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Berkshire Hills Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.13.

Shares of NYSE:BHLB opened at $24.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.31. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $32.36.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $110.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.15%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

