ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Acquires 31 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 16.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 23,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 69.4% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 129,650.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 37.9% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.4%

SPGI stock opened at $514.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $492.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $504.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $425.49 and a fifty-two week high of $545.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 27.12%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 30.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus raised shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $592.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total transaction of $255,215.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,016.33. The trade was a 8.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

