SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Holdings Lifted by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $553.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $526.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $560.23. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $458.82 and a 52-week high of $624.13.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

