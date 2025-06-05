SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Sold by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,413 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.4% of Diligent Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Diligent Investors LLC owned 0.22% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF worth $5,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,995,000. Florida Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of MDYG opened at $85.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.23. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $68.59 and a 1 year high of $95.51.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

