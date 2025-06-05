SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,171 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,384,000. Finally, Enstar Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,916,000.

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPBO opened at $28.80 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $30.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.80.

About SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (SPBO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade US corporate bonds weighted in tiers by market value and issuer fundamentals. SPBO was launched on Apr 6, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

