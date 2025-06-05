SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Short Interest Update

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the April 30th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 276,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

SpartanNash Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $18.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $622.91 million, a PE ratio of -1,840.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.23. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

SpartanNash Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is -275.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPTN. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in SpartanNash by 837.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 515,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,443,000 after buying an additional 460,474 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in SpartanNash by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,243,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,781,000 after buying an additional 249,616 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 2,098.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 164,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 156,584 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in SpartanNash by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,177,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,863,000 after buying an additional 135,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 12.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,096,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,210,000 after acquiring an additional 118,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on SPTN. Wall Street Zen downgraded SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Northcoast Research cut SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

