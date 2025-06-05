Soitec SA (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Soitec SA (OTCMKTS:SLOIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the April 30th total of 51,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Soitec Stock Performance

SLOIF stock opened at $50.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Soitec has a 1-year low of $48.35 and a 1-year high of $131.90.

About Soitec

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It provides CONNECT Radio Frequency Silicon-on-Insulator (RF-SOI) for smartphone front-end modules; CONNECT Piezoelectric-on-Insulator RF filters for smartphone; and CONNECT RF gallium nitride for 5g infrastructure base stations and smartphones, as well as CONNECT Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI).

