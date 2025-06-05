Soitec SA (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Soitec SA (OTCMKTS:SLOIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the April 30th total of 51,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Soitec Stock Performance
SLOIF stock opened at $50.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Soitec has a 1-year low of $48.35 and a 1-year high of $131.90.
About Soitec
