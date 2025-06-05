Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Receives $42.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.86.

Several research firms have issued reports on SQM. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Price Performance

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $32.07 on Thursday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1 year low of $29.36 and a 1 year high of $47.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.73. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.89, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.15). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.04) earnings per share. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 61,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 803.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.

Featured Stories

