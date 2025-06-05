Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $210.44 and last traded at $209.89, with a volume of 4467103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $205.67.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $219.00 target price (up previously from $203.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $183.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.28.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $69.92 billion, a PE ratio of -61.78 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.02.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 24.23% and a negative net margin of 33.02%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.25, for a total value of $52,087.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,375 shares in the company, valued at $3,408,968.75. This represents a 1.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.24, for a total value of $100,859.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 622,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,673,243.64. The trade was a 0.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 849,779 shares of company stock valued at $159,318,643 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 80.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

