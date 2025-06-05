Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.62.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Snap from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Snap from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Snap from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Snap from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $8.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.96. Snap has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $17.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.19 and a beta of 0.61.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.12). Snap had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $9,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 55,818,548 shares in the company, valued at $504,599,673.92. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Eric Young sold 117,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $1,010,115.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,348,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,761,811.10. This trade represents a 3.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,634,313 shares of company stock valued at $22,581,690 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 154,650.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 155.4% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

