Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st.
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.93 billion. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 19.29%.
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. The company operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Private Wealth Management & Family Office, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions.
