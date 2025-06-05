Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Price Target Raised to GBX 120

Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE – Free Report) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 110 ($1.49) to GBX 120 ($1.63) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Sirius Real Estate Stock Performance
Shares of LON SRE opened at GBX 97 ($1.31) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 89.89 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 83.84. The stock has a market cap of £1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.18. Sirius Real Estate has a 1-year low of GBX 72.65 ($0.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 101.80 ($1.38). The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.06.
Sirius Real Estate Company Profile
