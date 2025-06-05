Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Price Target Raised to GBX 120

Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE – Free Report) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 110 ($1.49) to GBX 120 ($1.63) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sirius Real Estate Stock Performance

Shares of LON SRE opened at GBX 97 ($1.31) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 89.89 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 83.84. The stock has a market cap of £1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.18. Sirius Real Estate has a 1-year low of GBX 72.65 ($0.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 101.80 ($1.38). The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.06.

Get Sirius Real Estate alerts:

Sirius Real Estate Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.