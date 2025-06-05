Short Interest in WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) Expands By 20.3%

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,584,400 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the April 30th total of 1,316,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,168.8 days.
WuXi AppTec Stock Performance
WUXIF opened at $7.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.17. WuXi AppTec has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $8.36.
WuXi AppTec Company Profile
