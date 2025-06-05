Short Interest in WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) Expands By 20.3%

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,584,400 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the April 30th total of 1,316,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,168.8 days.

WuXi AppTec Stock Performance

WUXIF opened at $7.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.17. WuXi AppTec has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $8.36.

Get WuXi AppTec alerts:

WuXi AppTec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

WuXi AppTec Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, provides research, development, and manufacturing services to discover, develop, and manufacture small molecule drugs, and cell and gene therapies in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: WuXi Chemistry, WuXi Testing, WuXi Biology, WuXi ATU, WuXi DDSU, and Others.

Receive News & Ratings for WuXi AppTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WuXi AppTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.