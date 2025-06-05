Short Interest in South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF) Decreases By 16.0%

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the April 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
South Star Battery Metals Price Performance
STSBF opened at $0.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.34. South Star Battery Metals has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $0.51.
About South Star Battery Metals
