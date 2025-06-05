Short Interest in South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF) Decreases By 16.0%

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the April 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

South Star Battery Metals Price Performance

STSBF opened at $0.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.34. South Star Battery Metals has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $0.51.

Get South Star Battery Metals alerts:

About South Star Battery Metals

(Get Free Report)

Read More

South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It owns 100% interest in the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil; and 75% interest in the Alabama Graphite Project that cover an area of approximately 500 acres located in Coosa County Alabama, USA.

Receive News & Ratings for South Star Battery Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Star Battery Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.