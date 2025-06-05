Short Interest in Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) Declines By 15.0%

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the April 30th total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Silence Therapeutics from $67.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

Silence Therapeutics Stock Performance

Silence Therapeutics stock opened at $5.50 on Thursday. Silence Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $22.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.41.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.42). Silence Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 342.00% and a negative return on equity of 62.81%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Silence Therapeutics will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silence Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in Silence Therapeutics by 424.8% in the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,049,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,222,000 after buying an additional 849,676 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,399,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,507,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 48,165.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 499,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 498,032 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 190.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 488,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 320,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 539,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 205,534 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development novel molecules incorporating short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) to inhibit the expression of specific target genes in hematology, cardiovascular, and rare diseases. The company's mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform consists of precision engineered product candidates designed to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

