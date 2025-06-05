Short Interest in Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE) Decreases By 12.8%

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 508,300 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the April 30th total of 583,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Greenidge Generation Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GREE opened at $1.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.35. Greenidge Generation has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $3.84.

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Greenidge Generation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Christopher J. Krug bought 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.83 per share, with a total value of $58,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 221,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,933.81. This represents a 46.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,448 shares of company stock valued at $78,904. Corporate insiders own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenidge Generation

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GREE. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Greenidge Generation during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Greenidge Generation in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Soviero Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $389,000. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greenidge Generation Company Profile

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenter in New York, as well as hosts, powers, and provides technical support and other related services to bitcoin mining equipment owned by customers.

