Short Interest in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Increases By 24.0%

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2025

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBEGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,540,000 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the April 30th total of 3,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CubeSmart Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE CUBE opened at $42.70 on Thursday. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $34.24 and a twelve month high of $55.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.46.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBEGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. CubeSmart had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $273.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 123.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on CubeSmart from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on CubeSmart from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on CubeSmart from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised CubeSmart from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CubeSmart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.36.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CubeSmart

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CubeSmart

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUBE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter valued at $408,064,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,664,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,055 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 184.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,944,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,496 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 219.4% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,574,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,261,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,340 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CubeSmart

(Get Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.