Short Interest in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Increases By 24.0%

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,540,000 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the April 30th total of 3,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CubeSmart Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE CUBE opened at $42.70 on Thursday. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $34.24 and a twelve month high of $55.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.46.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. CubeSmart had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $273.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 123.08%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on CubeSmart from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on CubeSmart from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on CubeSmart from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised CubeSmart from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CubeSmart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CubeSmart

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUBE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter valued at $408,064,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,664,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,055 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 184.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,944,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,496 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 219.4% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,574,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,261,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,340 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

