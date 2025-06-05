Short Interest in AUO Co. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Grows By 22.5%

AUO Co. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 915,800 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the April 30th total of 747,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
AUO Trading Down 3.4%
AUO stock opened at $5.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 0.49. AUO has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.82.
AUO Company Profile
