Short Interest in AUO Co. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Grows By 22.5%

AUO Co. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 915,800 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the April 30th total of 747,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

AUO Trading Down 3.4%

AUO stock opened at $5.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 0.49. AUO has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.82.

AUO Company Profile

AUO Corporation researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays (TFT-LCDs) and other flat panel displays for various applications. It operates through two segments, Display and Energy. The company designs, manufactures, and sells ingots, solar wafers, and solar modules, as well as provides technical engineering and maintenance services for solar system projects.

