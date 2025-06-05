Short Interest in ARIAKE JAPAN Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKEJF) Decreases By 13.4%

ARIAKE JAPAN Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKEJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the April 30th total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

ARIAKE JAPAN Price Performance

Shares of AKEJF stock opened at $43.00 on Thursday. ARIAKE JAPAN has a one year low of $35.12 and a one year high of $43.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.89.

ARIAKE JAPAN Company Profile

Further Reading

ARIAKE JAPAN Co, Ltd. manufactures, processes, and sells natural seasoning products with extracts from chicken, pork, beef, and other fresh livestock ingredients. It provides chicken bone base soups, ramen soups, chanpon soups, bouillon and consomme products, sauce bases, and Japanese bouillon products; and livestock meat, including beef, pork, and chicken, as well as shrimps, garlic, and seasoning oils.

