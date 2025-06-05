Short Interest in ARIAKE JAPAN Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKEJF) Decreases By 13.4%

ARIAKE JAPAN Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKEJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the April 30th total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
ARIAKE JAPAN Price Performance
Shares of AKEJF stock opened at $43.00 on Thursday. ARIAKE JAPAN has a one year low of $35.12 and a one year high of $43.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.89.
ARIAKE JAPAN Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ARIAKE JAPAN
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Intuit’s AI Boom: Stock Soaring, But Should Investors Hit Pause?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Top Dividend Plays With Strong Analyst Ratings
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Robinhood Stock Keeps Giving Investors Reasons To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for ARIAKE JAPAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARIAKE JAPAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.