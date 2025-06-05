Short Interest in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Rises By 24.9%

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,010,000 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the April 30th total of 3,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days. Currently, 11.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMPH shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPH. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 53.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after buying an additional 25,878 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 978,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,347,000 after purchasing an additional 439,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPH opened at $25.86 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.75 and its 200 day moving average is $31.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.43. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $53.96.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

