Short Interest in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Rises By 24.9%

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2025

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPHGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,010,000 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the April 30th total of 3,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days. Currently, 11.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMPH shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMPH

Institutional Trading of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPH. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 53.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after buying an additional 25,878 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 978,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,347,000 after purchasing an additional 439,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ AMPH opened at $25.86 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.75 and its 200 day moving average is $31.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.43. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $53.96.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

Featured Articles

