Short Interest in Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Decreases By 14.8%

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,621,400 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the April 30th total of 3,076,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 82.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.7%

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

APYRF opened at $11.39 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.73. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $15.08.

(Get Free Report)

Allied is a leading owner-operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities. Allied's mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied's vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.