Short Interest in Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Declines By 17.4%

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,919,100 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the April 30th total of 14,432,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 384,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 31.0 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACDVF. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Air Canada to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Air Canada from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

Shares of Air Canada stock opened at $13.80 on Thursday. Air Canada has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $18.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.74.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.07. Air Canada had a return on equity of 80.37% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

