Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc Has $627,000 Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,711 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.5% of Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. Capital & Planning LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 110.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Home Depot by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,537 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. This represents a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,130.14. The trade was a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $372.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $370.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $361.54 and a 200 day moving average of $385.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.93 and a 1-year high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Home Depot from $445.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $424.00 to $399.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Home Depot from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.