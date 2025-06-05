Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Major Shareholder Purchases $455,874.04 in Stock

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc acquired 36,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.58 per share, with a total value of $455,874.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,599,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,698,866.92. This represents a 1.41% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ecp Controlco, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Ecp Controlco, Llc bought 26,623 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $342,105.55.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ SHEN opened at $12.86 on Thursday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $21.89. The stock has a market cap of $705.46 million, a PE ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.26 and a 200 day moving average of $12.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shenandoah Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:SHEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 58.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SHEN shares. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Shenandoah Telecommunications

Institutional Trading of Shenandoah Telecommunications

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,529,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,731,000 after acquiring an additional 68,133 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 544,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 19,130 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 532,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 116,040 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 523,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 488,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 55,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

(Get Free Report)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.