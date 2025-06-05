Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Stock Position Lifted by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 10,193.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 422,752 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 418,645 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $30,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Shell by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,564 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Shell by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,226 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 7.1% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 22,801 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SHEL shares. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Shell from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.35.

NYSE:SHEL opened at $67.31 on Thursday. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $58.55 and a 52-week high of $74.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $201.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.85.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $69.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.18 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shell plc will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.716 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is 65.90%.

Shell declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

