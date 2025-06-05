Secure Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Secure Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 60.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,506 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 6,026 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 130,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 61,103 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 118,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 23,947 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 123,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 30,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,468,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,040,000 after purchasing an additional 398,222 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCU opened at $16.68 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $17.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.49.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.0671 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

