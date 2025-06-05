Secure Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,277 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 47.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,058 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 25.5% in the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at $348,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 188.0% in the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,419 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3,161.2% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 16.5% in the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,254 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 9,113 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Arete Research upgraded Uber Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.91.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE UBER opened at $83.53 on Thursday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.84 and a 1-year high of $93.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.90 and a 200-day moving average of $73.24. The firm has a market cap of $174.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.38.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,070.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,786,674.05. This represents a 25.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $1,644,599.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,027,715.07. The trade was a 17.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,788 shares of company stock valued at $6,517,070. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

