Secure Asset Management LLC Has $308,000 Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Secure Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 803 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Caitlin John LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 171.4% during the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.58 per share, with a total value of $507,754.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 29,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,668,968.08. This represents a 4.55% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Adobe from $620.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.88.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $413.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $380.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $426.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $332.01 and a 1 year high of $587.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

