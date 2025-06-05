Secure Asset Management LLC Acquires 342 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Ares Management by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 704 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ares Management by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ares Management by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Ares Management by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ares Management by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research set a $193.00 price target on Ares Management and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Ares Management from $142.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Ares Management from $221.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Ares Management from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ares Management from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 33,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total transaction of $5,472,902.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ashish Bhutani purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $141.33 per share, with a total value of $1,413,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,237,163.65. This represents a 77.49% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 898,990 shares of company stock worth $148,835,332. Corporate insiders own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Price Performance

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $169.06 on Thursday. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $110.63 and a one year high of $200.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.85 and its 200 day moving average is $167.32. The stock has a market cap of $55.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $951.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 263.53%.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

